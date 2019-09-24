Police: Man in wheelchair detained after pointing gun at driver
Joshua Panas
September 24, 2019 02:41 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man in a wheelchair was detained after pointing a gun at a driver, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.
The incident happened at 2nd Street and Silver Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the vehicle had stopped on Silver and inched forward into the intersection. The driver said they didn't see the person in the wheelchair.
Police don't know if the vehicle hit the wheelchair, but they said video shows the driver backing up. That's when police said the man in the wheelchair pulled out a loaded gun.
Police did not say if any shots were fired.
Developing situation on Silver and Second. @ABQPOLICE has guns drawn and appear to focusing on a guy in a wheel chair. One officer said he had a gun. @KOB4 pic.twitter.com/0kHuRgzrzT— Ryan Laughlin (@RyanLaughlinKOB) September 24, 2019
