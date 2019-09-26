Police: Man shot, killed in NE Albuquerque | KOB 4
Police: Man shot, killed in NE Albuquerque

Joshua Panas
September 26, 2019 12:09 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man was shot and killed Wednesday night in northeast Albuquerque, police said.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area San Mateo and Candelaria around 9:20 p.m. That’s when police said they found the victim who had succumbed to his injuries.

No information about a potential suspect has been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 for updates.

