Police: Man shot, killed in NE Albuquerque
Joshua Panas
September 26, 2019 12:09 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man was shot and killed Wednesday night in northeast Albuquerque, police said.
Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area San Mateo and Candelaria around 9:20 p.m. That’s when police said they found the victim who had succumbed to his injuries.
No information about a potential suspect has been released.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 for updates.
Credits
Joshua Panas
Created: September 26, 2019 12:09 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved