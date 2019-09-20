Police: Man shot, killed near UNM | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Police: Man shot, killed near UNM

Joshua Panas
September 20, 2019 10:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man was shot and killed near the University of New Mexico, police said.

Advertisement

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on Central near Yale.

A worker at a nearby Papa John's said he saw two people arguing before shots were fired.

"There was a man who was putting a woman into a chokehold around her neck, so this guy came to intervene," Victor Zhitskiy said. "The guy pulls out a gun shoots him in the chest."

Zhitskiy said witness was the person who was shot.

An Alert from UNM said the suspect was seen running from the area. He is described as a Hispanic male with long, curly hair. The alert said he was wearing an orange shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Albuquerque Police Department. 

Credits

Joshua Panas


Updated: September 20, 2019 10:14 PM
Created: September 20, 2019 08:52 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Motorcyclist killed in crash on ABQ's West Side
Motorcyclist killed in crash on ABQ's West Side
Police: Man shot, killed near UNM
Police: Man shot, killed near UNM
Police respond to child death in SW Albuquerque
Police respond to child death in SW Albuquerque
UNM student banned from campus for reportedly having guns in dorm room
UNM student banned from campus for reportedly having guns in dorm room
Authorities confiscated guns, drugs following shootout on ABQ's West Side
Authorities confiscated guns, drugs following shootout on ABQ's West Side
Advertisement



Police: Man shot, killed near UNM
Police: Man shot, killed near UNM
Website allows people to find prostitutes, rate sex workers
Website allows people to find prostitutes, rate sex workers
New Mexico's needle exchange program provided 9.8 million syringes in 2018
New Mexico's needle exchange program provided 9.8 million syringes in 2018
Motorcyclist killed in crash on ABQ's West Side
Motorcyclist killed in crash on ABQ's West Side
Ruidoso police officer accused of child solicitation
Ruidoso police officer accused of child solicitation