Police: Man shot, killed near UNM

Joshua Panas
September 20, 2019 10:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man was shot and killed near the University of New Mexico, police said.
The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on Central near Yale.
A worker at a nearby Papa John's said he saw two people arguing before shots were fired.
"There was a man who was putting a woman into a chokehold around her neck, so this guy came to intervene," Victor Zhitskiy said. "The guy pulls out a gun shoots him in the chest."
Zhitskiy said witness was the person who was shot.
An Alert from UNM said the suspect was seen running from the area. He is described as a Hispanic male with long, curly hair. The alert said he was wearing an orange shirt and black pants.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Albuquerque Police Department.
