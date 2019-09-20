Police: Man shot, killed near UNM

"There was a man who was putting a woman into a chokehold around her neck, so this guy came to intervene," Victor Zhitskiy said. "The guy pulls out a gun shoots him in the chest."

Zhitskiy said witness was the person who was shot.

An Alert from UNM said the suspect was seen running from the area. He is described as a Hispanic male with long, curly hair. The alert said he was wearing an orange shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Albuquerque Police Department.