Police: Man tried to set wife on fire over stimulus check | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Created: April 04, 2020 11:08 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man is facing charges after police say he became enraged he didn’t qualify for a COVID-19-related stimulus check and tried to set his wife on fire.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Joe Macias was arrested Wednesday shortly following an argument with his disabled wife, where he allegedly doused her with gasoline.

The wife told police Macias had come home around 5 p.m. with a four-pack of beer and “upset because he did not qualify for the stimulus check.”

According to police, the 63-year-old Macias threw gas on his wife and their mobile home.

The wife told officers Macias then pulled out a cigarette and attempted to light it several times, but was unsuccessful due to the lighter getting gasoline on it.

Police say officers later found Macias walking down the street, his clothes soaked in gasoline. Officers also discovered the victim, her hair the cand pajamas soaked in gasoline, on the floor inside a nearby trailer.

Macias charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, and aggravated battery against a household member.

No attorney was listed for him in online court records.


