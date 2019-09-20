Police: Man waved BB gun at detective before being shot | KOB 4
Police: Man waved BB gun at detective before being shot

Patrick Hayes
September 20, 2019 05:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department released video Friday of an officer-involved shooting.

A detective in plain clothes is seen shooting Isaiah DeBaca near Lomas and San Mateo.

The officer said he opened fire after observing DeBaca driving erratically and waving what appeared to be a firearm.

“During evidence collection, detectives collected what was believed to be a firearm that DeBaca was waving around and pointing at victims and our officer,” said ­­Lt. Scott Norris. “The firearm was in fact a BB gun."

APD showed a picture of the gun during Friday’s briefing.

“The size, weight, color and firearm or BB gun is consistent with that of a pistol,” Norris said. “The BB gun has a barrel, a hammer, a magazine release, a safety, handgrips and a trigger."

Police said the detective fired two shots, hitting DeBaca once in the shoulder.

DeBaca faces numerous charges including aggravated assault on a peace officer and criminal damage to property—for crashing into three vehicles and hurting one of those drivers.

DeBaca was treated for his injuries and booked into the Metro Detention Center.

Patrick Hayes


Updated: September 20, 2019 05:25 PM
Created: September 20, 2019 04:33 PM

