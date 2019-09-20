Police: Man waved BB gun at detective before being shot

“During evidence collection, detectives collected what was believed to be a firearm that DeBaca was waving around and pointing at victims and our officer,” said ­­Lt. Scott Norris. “The firearm was in fact a BB gun."

APD showed a picture of the gun during Friday’s briefing.

“The size, weight, color and firearm or BB gun is consistent with that of a pistol,” Norris said. “The BB gun has a barrel, a hammer, a magazine release, a safety, handgrips and a trigger."

Police said the detective fired two shots, hitting DeBaca once in the shoulder.

DeBaca faces numerous charges including aggravated assault on a peace officer and criminal damage to property—for crashing into three vehicles and hurting one of those drivers.

DeBaca was treated for his injuries and booked into the Metro Detention Center.