Police need help finding missing boy
Christina Rodriguez
March 30, 2019 09:37 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are looking for 12-year-old Gage Craig. They say he was involved in an "altercation" at school on Friday and never made it home.
Craig was last seen near Cleveland Middle School in northeast Albuquerque. His family thinks he doesn't know his way home.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and Nike shoes.
If you know anything or have seen Gage, call police at (505) 242-COPS.
