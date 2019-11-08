Police need help finding potential witness to homicide | KOB 4
Advertisement

Police need help finding potential witness to homicide

Police need help finding potential witness to homicide

KOB Web Staff
Created: November 08, 2019 03:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying and locating a man who may have witnessed a homicide in August.

Police said the homicide occurred in the North Valley area.

Advertisement

The Homicide Unit believes the man may be a transient.

Anyone with information concerning the identity and/or whereabouts of this man is asked to contact Det. Jeff Jones at (505) 924-6041 or email at jajones@cabq.gov.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

GOP daughter of key Democrat to run for state Senate
GOP daughter of key Democrat to run for state Senate
ART is a go: Buses will hit the streets Nov. 30
ART is a go: Buses will hit the streets Nov. 30
Vehicles littered with bullet holes in NW Albuquerque
Vehicles littered with bullet holes in NW Albuquerque
12th and Menaul intersection will be closed for 3 months
12th and Menaul intersection will be closed for 3 months
People worried Four Hills neighborhood is becoming dangerous
People worried Four Hills neighborhood is becoming dangerous
Advertisement


ART is a go: Buses will hit the streets Nov. 30
ART is a go: Buses will hit the streets Nov. 30
Police need help finding potential witness to homicide
Police need help finding potential witness to homicide
Taskforce for Native American cases to discuss strategy
Taskforce for Native American cases to discuss strategy
12th and Menaul intersection will be closed for 3 months
12th and Menaul intersection will be closed for 3 months
GOP daughter of key Democrat to run for state Senate
GOP daughter of key Democrat to run for state Senate