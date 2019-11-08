Police need help finding potential witness to homicide

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying and locating a man who may have witnessed a homicide in August.
Police said the homicide occurred in the North Valley area.
The Homicide Unit believes the man may be a transient.
Anyone with information concerning the identity and/or whereabouts of this man is asked to contact Det. Jeff Jones at (505) 924-6041 or email at jajones@cabq.gov.
