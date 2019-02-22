Police need help finding teen who left reintegration center
Christina Rodriguez
February 22, 2019 10:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque police are searching for Meredith Buckner, a 17-year-old girl who lives at the girls reintegration center.
Police say she was last seen at 2:20 p.m. leaving Highland High School on Friday. She was wearing a Marilyn Monroe shirt, khaki joggers, grey jacket, and black, white and grey Nike's.
She was sent to the reintegration home for arson and resisting arrest.
If anyone has information about Bucker, call 911. Do not approach her.
