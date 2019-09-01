Police need help to find missing teen boy
Justine Lopez
September 01, 2019 04:56 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Albuquerque Police are asking for help to locate a missing 16-year-old male.
Dustin Richey was last seen wearing a black shirt with a “Lion King” logo, black jeans, black socks, and no shoes.
Richey is 6’5”, 240 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair.
He is believed to be in danger of harming himself or others.
If anyone has information about Richey’s whereabouts they are asked to contact APD’s missing person unit at (505)-242-2677.
