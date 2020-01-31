Police: New Mexico man agreed to pay prostitute with burger | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Police: New Mexico man agreed to pay prostitute with burger

Police: New Mexico man agreed to pay prostitute with burger

The Associated Press
Created: January 31, 2020 06:47 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man is facing charges after police said he agreed to pay an undercover officer posing as a prostitute with a hamburger.

Dominic Calderon was arrested Tuesday in Albuquerque, police said in court documents.

Advertisement

According to a criminal complaint, the 36-year-old Calderon approached the undercover officer while riding his bike and asked her how much she charged. When Calderon said he didn’t get paid until Friday, the officer said he could pay with his burger and he agreed, court documents said.

He was arrested and charged with patronizing prostitutes.

Court records show that Calderon was a registered sex offender and was on probation.

It was not known if he had an attorney.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police: New Mexico man agreed to pay prostitute with burger
Police: New Mexico man agreed to pay prostitute with burger
Lack of crosswalks near UNM appear to be contributing to close calls with ART buses
Lack of crosswalks near UNM appear to be contributing to close calls with ART buses
Man arrested, accused of sending 1 pound of marijuana through FedEx
Man arrested, accused of sending 1 pound of marijuana through FedEx
APD: Intruder shot while attempting to enter home in SW Albuquerque
APD: Intruder shot while attempting to enter home in SW Albuquerque
Albuquerque named best place to live and work as a MovieMaker
Albuquerque named best place to live and work as a MovieMaker
Advertisement


Lack of crosswalks near UNM appear to be contributing to close calls with ART buses
Lack of crosswalks near UNM appear to be contributing to close calls with ART buses
20 offenders arrested since launch of Metro 15 operation
20 offenders arrested since launch of Metro 15 operation
BCSO: Mobile home park evacuated due to gas leak
BCSO: Mobile home park evacuated due to gas leak
Police: New Mexico man agreed to pay prostitute with burger
Police: New Mexico man agreed to pay prostitute with burger
Albuquerque named best place to live and work as a MovieMaker
Albuquerque named best place to live and work as a MovieMaker