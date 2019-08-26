Police: New Mexico man stole 22 boxes of ice cream bars | KOB 4
Police: New Mexico man stole 22 boxes of ice cream bars

Associated Press
August 26, 2019

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) - A northern New Mexico man is facing charges after he was accused of committing a cold crime on a hot day: an ice cream heist.
    
The Las Vegas Optic in New Mexico reports authorities say 31-year-old Paul Trujillo was arrested last week after he was identified as one of two men who entered a walk-in freezer at a Dairy Queen store and stole 22 boxes of Dilly Bars.
    
Police say the July 29 footage shows Trujillo walking up to the freezer following a stakeout. The second man has not been identified.
    
Trujillo was charged with felony commercial burglary and misdemeanor larceny.
    
It was not known if he had an attorney.

