Police: New Mexico woman bit daughter, 5, over lost shoes
Police: New Mexico woman bit daughter, 5, over lost shoes

Monique Montellano | Photo: Doña Ana County Detention Center

The Associated Press
Updated: November 01, 2019 10:44 AM
Created: November 01, 2019 06:35 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico woman is facing charges after her 5-year-old daughter told police her mother bit her because she couldn't find her shoes.
    
Authorities say the girl told police that she was bitten by 32-year-old Monique Montellano, who was arrested Monday.
    
A Las Cruces daycare called state authorities to report marks on Montellano's 3-year-old son. Police say the toddler told authorities his mother grabbed his neck and tried to strangle him.
    
Police also discovered bite marks on her 5-year-old daughter's thigh. The girl told police that Montellano bit her because she couldn't find her shoes.
    
Montellano faces three counts of felony child abuse. She is being held without bond. It was not known if she had an attorney.
    
Montellano previously pleaded guilty to two counts of child abuse in 2016.

(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

