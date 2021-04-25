Police: One man dead following domestic violence dispute in NE Albuquerque | KOB 4

Police: One man dead following domestic violence dispute in NE Albuquerque

Police: One man dead following domestic violence dispute in NE Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 25, 2021 10:13 AM
Created: April 25, 2021 10:01 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — APD initiated a homicide callout following a domestic dispute that left one man dead.

Officers were called out to the area of Lomas and Louisiana Boulevard early Saturday.

According to police, a female shot a male during a dispute.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the female was taken into custody.

By KOB 4's count, this is the 40th homicide of this year. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

City of Albuquerque refers Trump campaign bill to collection agency
City of Albuquerque refers Trump campaign bill to collection agency
Road rage shooting near Bridge and Old Coors leaves one dead
Road rage shooting near Bridge and Old Coors leaves one dead
Hinkle Family Fun Center reopens outdoor attractions after being closed for a year
Hinkle Family Fun Center reopens outdoor attractions after being closed for a year
Police: One man dead following domestic violence dispute in NE Albuquerque
Police: One man dead following domestic violence dispute in NE Albuquerque
APD investigating second homicide in less than 24 hours
APD investigating second homicide in less than 24 hours