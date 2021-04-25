Police: One man dead following domestic violence dispute in NE Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 25, 2021 10:13 AM
Created: April 25, 2021 10:01 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — APD initiated a homicide callout following a domestic dispute that left one man dead.
Officers were called out to the area of Lomas and Louisiana Boulevard early Saturday.
According to police, a female shot a male during a dispute.
The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the female was taken into custody.
By KOB 4's count, this is the 40th homicide of this year.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company