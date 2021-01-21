Police open homicide investigation after victim found in gas station parking lot | KOB 4


Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 21, 2021 07:12 AM
Created: January 21, 2021 06:49 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department has opened a new homicide investigation in southeast Albuquerque. 

Police said they found a man unconscious in the parking lot of the Quick Track at Central and Western Skies SE. Paramedics were unable to resuscitate the victim and he was pronounced dead. 

APD spokesman Tanner Tixier said the incident was made a homicide call out based upon evidence on scene. 

Police said there is no offender information to release at this time. 

By KOB 4's count, this is the eighth homicide in Albuquerque this year. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


