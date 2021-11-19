Police: Pedestrian was run over 'several times' in SE Albuquerque vehicular homicide | KOB 4
Police: Pedestrian was run over 'several times' in SE Albuquerque vehicular homicide

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: November 19, 2021 12:45 PM
Created: November 19, 2021 10:48 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – APD is investigating a vehicular homicide in southeast Albuquerque where a pedestrian was killed.

According to police, a call came in shortly after 8 a.m. about a man who was hit by a vehicle. Officers responded to the parking lot of the Bow and Arrow Lodge, at 8300 Central Ave. SE, where witnesses say a man was intentionally run over, several times, by the driver of the vehicle.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and a suspect who was apprehended close to the scene. Police say the suspect was apprehended after fleeing on foot. 

This would be the 104th homicide APD has investigated this year. That homicide total does not include a state police investigation into a double homicide or BCSO investigations at Albuquerque addresses.

APD was called out to two homicides within 12 hours, between Wednesday night and Thursday morning


