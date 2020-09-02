Police: Pedestrian killed in crash in SE Albuquerque | KOB 4
Police: Pedestrian killed in crash in SE Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 02, 2020 10:19 AM
Created: September 02, 2020 06:19 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a deadly crash in southeast Albuquerque. Police said the crash appeared to be a hit and run, however, the driver eventually returned to the scene. 

APD spokesperson Tanner Tixier said officers were on scene at 5:30 a.m. where a pedestrian was pronounced dead. The man was crossing Central when he was struck by a vehicle. 

Police said the driver who returned to the scene told officers she thought she hit a cone. 

Central was closed in both directions between Altez and Parsifal, and reopened shortly after 7 a.m. 

Police said the Office of the Medical Investigator (OMI) is still working to identify the man who was killed. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

