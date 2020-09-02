Police: Pedestrian killed in crash in SE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a deadly crash in southeast Albuquerque. Police said the crash appeared to be a hit and run, however, the driver eventually returned to the scene.

APD spokesperson Tanner Tixier said officers were on scene at 5:30 a.m. where a pedestrian was pronounced dead. The man was crossing Central when he was struck by a vehicle.