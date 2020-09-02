Police: Pedestrian killed in crash in SE Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a deadly crash in southeast Albuquerque. Police said the crash appeared to be a hit and run, however, the driver eventually returned to the scene.
APD spokesperson Tanner Tixier said officers were on scene at 5:30 a.m. where a pedestrian was pronounced dead. The man was crossing Central when he was struck by a vehicle.
Police said the driver who returned to the scene told officers she thought she hit a cone.
Central was closed in both directions between Altez and Parsifal, and reopened shortly after 7 a.m.
Police said the Office of the Medical Investigator (OMI) is still working to identify the man who was killed.
