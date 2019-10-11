Police: Person found shot inside car in NE Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Police: Person found shot inside car in NE Albuquerque

Justine Lopez
October 11, 2019 10:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Police have been dispatched to the area of Copper and General Hodges after receiving calls of shots fired in the area.

Advertisement

Officers discovered a vehicle that went off the road when they arrived to the scene. 

The subject of the car appeared to have been shot. That individual was taken to UNM Hospital.

Information is limited at this time.

Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for more updates

Credits

Justine Lopez


Updated: October 11, 2019 10:14 PM
Created: October 11, 2019 09:01 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Developer of Rio Rancho country club wants to donate golf course to the city
Developer of Rio Rancho country club wants to donate golf course to the city
Man accused of helping cover up murders could be held pending trial
Man accused of helping cover up murders could be held pending trial
Man found guilty of 2008 murder
Man found guilty of 2008 murder
BCSO report reveals effectiveness of crime patrols
BCSO report reveals effectiveness of crime patrols
UNM School of Medicine proposes free tuition plan for students
UNM School of Medicine proposes free tuition plan for students
Advertisement



Hundreds gather downtown for 'El Camino' premiere
Hundreds gather downtown for 'El Camino' premiere
APS looking to hire hundreds of full time teachers and substitutes
APS looking to hire hundreds of full time teachers and substitutes
Police: Person found shot inside car in NE Albuquerque
Police: Person found shot inside car in NE Albuquerque
Study: NM has highest rate of missing, murdered indigenous women
Study: NM has highest rate of missing, murdered indigenous women
BCSO report reveals effectiveness of crime patrols
BCSO report reveals effectiveness of crime patrols