Police: Person found shot inside car in NE Albuquerque
Justine Lopez
October 11, 2019 10:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Police have been dispatched to the area of Copper and General Hodges after receiving calls of shots fired in the area.
Officers discovered a vehicle that went off the road when they arrived to the scene.
The subject of the car appeared to have been shot. That individual was taken to UNM Hospital.
Information is limited at this time.
Justine Lopez
Updated: October 11, 2019 10:14 PM
Created: October 11, 2019 09:01 PM
