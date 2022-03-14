APD: 2 officers injured in Foothills area

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are responding to reports of a possible active shooter.
Police said two officers suffered injuries. One officer is reportedly being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The other officer is OK and still involved as officers continue to clear the scene.
They are urging the public to avoid the area of Larchmont and Montgomery NE, and for residents in the area to stay inside their homes for their safety.
As of 4 p.m. Monday, police said the offender is no longer a threat, but officers are continuing to search the neighborhood out of an abundance of caution.
Information is limited at this time.
