APD: 2 officers injured in Foothills area

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 14, 2022 04:06 PM
Created: March 14, 2022 02:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are responding to reports of a possible active shooter.

Police said two officers suffered injuries. One officer is reportedly being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The other officer is OK and still involved as officers continue to clear the scene.

They are urging the public to avoid the area of Larchmont and Montgomery NE, and for residents in the area to stay inside their homes for their safety.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, police said the offender is no longer a threat, but officers are continuing to search the neighborhood out of an abundance of caution.

Information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


