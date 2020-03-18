Police pursuit leads officers down I-40

KOB Web Staff
Created: March 18, 2020 04:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office and the Albuquerque Police Department were involved in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle Wednesday afternoon.
A spokesperson for APD said the pursuit began in BCSO's jurisdiction, and APD officers picked up the pursuit on I-40.
It ended at Louisiana.
Police have not given the status of the suspect.
