Police recover bronze shoes stolen from veterans memorial
Christina Rodriguez
October 01, 2019 01:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The bronze shoes stolen off an Albuquerque veterans memorial have been found. The New Mexico Veterans Memorial said the Albuquerque Police Department's Pawn Shop and Salvage Yard Detail successfully recovered the stolen shoes.
“Some unknown persons came and stole the bronze shoes for each of the various military sites that honor the veterans that served in the war on terrorism,” said James Lehner, Vice President for the New Mexico Veterans Memorial Foundation.
The shoes stolen Friday night were likely worth thousands of dollars.
“It's very sad that someone would desecrate this memorial honoring those that have served," Lehner said. He said this is not the first time he has seen this happen and he thinks it will not be the last either.
“They took the M16 and helmet that was at the Vietnam memorial,” Lehner said. “If they do find an opportunity to be able to sell these, then they may come back – because all these statues, you'll see if you walk around, are bronze,” Lehner said.
At this time, police have not released information about any suspects.
