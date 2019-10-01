Police recover bronze shoes stolen from veterans memorial | KOB 4
Advertisement

Police recover bronze shoes stolen from veterans memorial

Christina Rodriguez
October 01, 2019 01:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The bronze shoes stolen off an Albuquerque veterans memorial have been found. The New Mexico Veterans Memorial said the Albuquerque Police Department's Pawn Shop and Salvage Yard Detail successfully recovered the stolen shoes.  

Advertisement

“Some unknown persons came and stole the bronze shoes for each of the various military sites that honor the veterans that served in the war on terrorism,” said James Lehner, Vice President for the New Mexico Veterans Memorial Foundation.

The shoes stolen Friday night were likely worth thousands of dollars.  

“It's very sad that someone would desecrate this memorial honoring those that have served," Lehner said. He said this is not the first time he has seen this happen and he thinks it will not be the last either.

“They took the M16 and helmet that was at the Vietnam memorial,” Lehner said. “If they do find an opportunity to be able to sell these, then they may come back – because all these statues, you'll see if you walk around, are bronze,” Lehner said.

At this time, police have not released information about any suspects. 

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: October 01, 2019 01:08 PM
Created: October 01, 2019 10:48 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Family offers $20,000 reward to find a Santa Fe man's killer
Family offers $20,000 reward to find a Santa Fe man's killer
550 expansion project to start second phase of construction
550 expansion project to start second phase of construction
Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in SE Albuquerque
Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in SE Albuquerque
More homeless camps pop up with less than a week until Balloon Fiesta
More homeless camps pop up with less than a week until Balloon Fiesta
Rainbow crosswalk expected to last 10 years, colors already dirty and fading
Rainbow crosswalk expected to last 10 years, colors already dirty and fading
Advertisement



New Mexico streamlines requirements for state ID cards
New Mexico streamlines requirements for state ID cards
Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in SE Albuquerque
Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in SE Albuquerque
FBI offers $20K reward in Tara Calico case
FBI offers $20K reward in Tara Calico case
Police recover bronze shoes stolen from veterans memorial
Police recover bronze shoes stolen from veterans memorial
Trailblazer of New Mexico chile industry to be honored
Trailblazer of New Mexico chile industry to be honored