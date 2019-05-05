Police recover computer stolen from new downtown gallery

Whoever did it also stole artwork and Moya's Mac Pro.

"It's a five thousand dollar computer," he said. On the computer was hundreds of priceless files.

Just hours later, police arrested Leroy Lopez. Police say Lopez was trying to sell the stolen computer near Coors and Central.

"It's like we won the world series of baseball or something," Moya said. "We couldn't believe so many people had our back, we were so happy with the Albuquerque Police Department."

However, there are still stolen prints to keep an eye out for.

"The prints were probably the best prints in our gallery," Moya said. "One was a sunset with a river going through this beautiful tree. The other was piece of art, it was a skeleton on a bike. It was all painted and he photographed it under the Milky Way."

Moya and Jaramillo are also finding the beauty in forgiveness.

"It sucks that he has to be going through something in life where he has to make decisions like that," Moya said. "I just want him to know that we forgive him."

The co-owners said they need to fix the floor and finish hanging the prints before the soft opening later this week.