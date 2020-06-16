Police recover guns, knives and ammunition following violent clash over Oñate statue

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque police recovered guns, knives and ammunition following a protest that turned violent Monday Night.
A man was arrested for shooting a person near Old Town after protesters attempted to tear down a statue of Juan de Oñate.
“This kind of violence has no place in our city. Our hearts go out to the victim and his family. Last night, this sculpture became more than a symbol, it became a matter of public safety, and today we removed it from its place in front of the Albuquerque Museum until the appropriate civic institutions can determine next steps," said Mayor Tim Keller during a meeting with top city officials.
During a briefing with top city officials, it was announced that New Mexico State Police would take over the investigation.
APD said they handed it over to ensure fairness. All of APD's techniques for crowd control, response and staging of officers is also under review by the Public Oversight Board.
"Officers have to balance the need to step in when they think a crime is committed and sometimes that's not so clear," said APD spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos. "It might be that a crime might be committed, or they aren't sure at that point. They have to balance that and the fact that just the presence of a uniformed officer may escalate tensions and lead to violence."
Police said smoke was uses to disperse the crowd, and get access to the victim.
After a partial and preliminary criminal complaint was released Monday night, the public raised concerns about whether the investigation would fairly examine the full timeline of events.
Keller said “it appears the perpetrator was agitating at the protest well before the shooting, and multiple witnesses have come forward to report that he violently threw a woman to the ground before the fighting broke out."
Keller added that the investigation will include a full account of Monday night's events.
