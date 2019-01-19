Police release new surveillance photos of homicide suspect
Marian Camacho
January 19, 2019 08:30 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Police have released two new surveillance photos of a homicide suspect.
Officers say the man in the photos shot and killed 43-year-old Isaac Candelaria on Wednesday near the Central Grill at Rio Grande and Central.
The man then led police on a chase into the Bosque and was able to evade capture.
Anyone with information on the man's whereabouts is asked to call police immediately.
