Police release pictures of getaway vehicle used in Albuquerque homicide

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 25, 2019 02:55 PM
Created: November 25, 2019 02:54 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department released pictures of an SUV that was seen leaving the scene of a homicide.
Jacque Vigil was killed last week as she was preparing to go the gym.
Police said she was a victim of an attempted carjacking.
Detectives said the vehicle used in the crime is a 2000-2005 Jeep Cherokee or Laredo. The vehicle appears to have a replacement front passenger quarter panel that is not the same color as the rest of the vehicle.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or the homicide is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company