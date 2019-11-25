Police release pictures of getaway vehicle used in Albuquerque homicide | KOB 4
Advertisement

Police release pictures of getaway vehicle used in Albuquerque homicide

Police release pictures of getaway vehicle used in Albuquerque homicide

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 25, 2019 02:55 PM
Created: November 25, 2019 02:54 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department released pictures of an SUV that was seen leaving the scene of a homicide. 

Jacque Vigil was killed last week as she was preparing to go the gym.

Advertisement

Police said she was a victim of an attempted carjacking.

Detectives said the vehicle used in the crime is a 2000-2005 Jeep Cherokee or Laredo. The vehicle appears to have a replacement front passenger quarter panel that is not the same color as the rest of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the homicide is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP. 


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Video: Car loses control on I-40, swerves across 5 lanes of traffic
Video: Car loses control on I-40, swerves across 5 lanes of traffic
APD: Teen in critical condition after being struck by stray bullet
APD: Teen in critical condition after being struck by stray bullet
4 Investigates: Reports reveal 40% of tattoo parlors in NM fail inspections
4 Investigates: Reports reveal 40% of tattoo parlors in NM fail inspections
Friends and family gather to remember Jacqueline Vigil
Friends and family gather to remember Jacqueline Vigil
Prisoner transport officer sentenced for sexual misconduct
Prisoner transport officer sentenced for sexual misconduct
Advertisement


Police release pictures of getaway vehicle used in Albuquerque homicide
Police release pictures of getaway vehicle used in Albuquerque homicide
Courts, DA at odds over effectiveness of bail reform
Courts, DA at odds over effectiveness of bail reform
Video: Car loses control on I-40, swerves across 5 lanes of traffic
Video: Car loses control on I-40, swerves across 5 lanes of traffic
APD: Teen in critical condition after being struck by stray bullet
APD: Teen in critical condition after being struck by stray bullet
'Take a Ride on Us' offers Uber discount for Thanksgiving
'Take a Ride on Us' offers Uber discount for Thanksgiving