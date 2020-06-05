Police release video of arrests on night of BLM protest in Albuquerque

Three juveniles, who were in the suspected car, are seen on the ground.

As police detained them, police said Clifton White showed up.

Police said they left the silver Kia behind because a hostile crowd was gathering.

Later that night, they begin tracking the Kia, which was believed to be stolen.

Police said Clifton White was behind the wheel.

"This is APD, you're being detained," an officer who caught up with the vehicle tells White. "This vehicle was used in a crime, so I'm gonna need you to step out nice and slow."

White asks the officer if he was part of that crime.

"You became a co-conspirator," the officer tells White.

Once the "hostile" crowd returned, police said they released White.

White eventually arrested again for violating parole.

Neither White, nor any of the individuals who were in that car, have been charged in connection to the random gunfire.



However, police said the investigation is ongoing.