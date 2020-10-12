Police respond to fatal shooting at Albuquerque church | KOB 4
Advertisement

Police respond to fatal shooting at Albuquerque church

Police respond to fatal shooting at Albuquerque church

Christina Rodriguez
Created: October 12, 2020 10:25 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police responded to a deadly shooting at a church in northeast Albuquerque Monday morning. 

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, officers were called to a shooting at 1420 San Pedro NE, the Queen of Peace Chapel. Police said a woman was shot and has succumbed to her injuries. 

Advertisement

Homicide detectives are now investigating and police are searching for the offender. Information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Homeward bound: hot air balloonist makes unexpected landing
Homeward bound: hot air balloonist makes unexpected landing
New Mexico celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day
New Mexico celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 269 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 269 additional COVID-19 cases
Biostatistician, epidemiologist said state needs to treat restaurant workers like frontline workers
Biostatistician, epidemiologist said state needs to treat restaurant workers like frontline workers
APD: Man shot, killed at McDonald's
APD: Man shot, killed at McDonald's
Advertisement


New Mexico celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day
New Mexico celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day
Police respond to fatal shooting at Albuquerque church
Police respond to fatal shooting at Albuquerque church
Health care is focus as Barrett Supreme Court hearing opens
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett arrives for her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (Caroline Brehman/Pool via AP)
Navajo Nation reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths
Navajo Nation reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths
Biostatistician, epidemiologist said state needs to treat restaurant workers like frontline workers
Biostatistician, epidemiologist said state needs to treat restaurant workers like frontline workers