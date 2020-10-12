Police respond to fatal shooting at Albuquerque church

Christina Rodriguez
Created: October 12, 2020 10:25 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police responded to a deadly shooting at a church in northeast Albuquerque Monday morning.
According to the Albuquerque Police Department, officers were called to a shooting at 1420 San Pedro NE, the Queen of Peace Chapel. Police said a woman was shot and has succumbed to her injuries.
Homicide detectives are now investigating and police are searching for the offender. Information is limited at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company