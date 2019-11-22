After responding to possible shooting, police say victim was battered

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- First responders responded to possible shooting northeast Albuquerque. Upon investigating, police said a male appeared to have been battered with a blunt object, and was not shot in the Smith's parking lot at Wyoming and Paseo del Norte.
The victim was taken to UNM Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A witness said he heard gunshots. The witness said security told him that the shooter drove off.
Businesses in the area were briefly put on lockdown. However, the lockdown was lifted as police secured the scene.
