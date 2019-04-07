Child in critical condition after NE Albuquerque shooting
April 07, 2019 10:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Albuquerque where a child was shot on Sunday evening. Over a dozen cop cars were investigating a residence on Kelly Avenue, east of San Pedro Drive.
The child that was shot is under 12 years old and was shot inside the home. The child has been transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.
Two children under the age of 18 who also live in the house were missing initially but now they have been located. They were found in southeast Albuquerque but it is unclear how they were removed from the home.
They are not considered perpetrators. They are in custody of detectives and CYFD pending a safe house interview.
Police are investigating three different scenes all in connection to this shooting.
