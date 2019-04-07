Child in critical condition after NE Albuquerque shooting | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Child in critical condition after NE Albuquerque shooting

Christina Rodriguez
April 07, 2019 10:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Albuquerque where a child was shot on Sunday evening. Over a dozen cop cars were investigating a residence on Kelly Avenue, east of San Pedro Drive.

Advertisement

The child that was shot is under 12 years old and was shot inside the home. The child has been transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Two children under the age of 18 who also live in the house were missing initially but now they have been located. They were found in southeast Albuquerque but it is unclear how they were removed from the home. 

They are not considered perpetrators. They are in custody of detectives and CYFD pending a safe house interview.

Police are investigating three different scenes all in connection to this shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: April 07, 2019 10:26 PM
Created: April 07, 2019 07:01 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Child in critical condition after NE Albuquerque shooting
Child in critical condition after NE Albuquerque shooting
Video shows motorcycle stolen in 30 seconds
Video shows motorcycle stolen in 30 seconds
Missing 8-month-old baby found
Ethan Murray at 3 months old
Witnesses say fatal motorcycle crash was caused by street racing
Witnesses say fatal motorcycle crash was caused by street racing
APD: 2 people found dead in University area
APD: 2 people found dead in University area
Advertisement




Child in critical condition after NE Albuquerque shooting
Child in critical condition after NE Albuquerque shooting
Police have found at least 8 bodies in past week
Police have found at least 8 bodies in past week
Car on fire in arroyo after crash in NE Albuquerque
Car on fire in arroyo after crash in NE Albuquerque
Motorcyclists speak out to raise awareness about road safety
Motorcyclists speak out to raise awareness about road safety
2 people dead, 9 arrested after van rollover in New Mexico
2 people dead, 9 arrested after van rollover in New Mexico