Police chief: Cleveland High student fired 1 shot inside the school
Marian Camacho
February 14, 2019 10:09 AM
RIO RANCHO, N.M. - Rio Rancho Police say a student fired one shot inside V. Sue Cleveland High School Thursday morning.
There were no injuries.
Rio Rancho Police Chief Stewart Steele says the suspect is a male student who was quickly located by officers in an arroyo near the school and taken into custody.
The weapon was found inside the school.
Students and staff were evacuated from the building. Students with vehicles on campus were able to show ID and leave the campus in their vehicles, all other students and staff were bussed to the Santa Ana Star Event Center where parents and guardians will be able to pick them up.
This is an emergency message for Rio Rancho public schools parents. We are investigating a report of a gun at the Cleveland High School campus. There are no reports of injuries, and the weapon involved has been recovered. The campus has been evacuated in the interest of safety— Rio Rancho Public Schools (@RRPS_EST1994) February 14, 2019
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: February 14, 2019 10:09 AM
Created: February 14, 2019 07:34 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved