Police chief: Cleveland High student fired 1 shot inside the school | KOB 4
Advertisement

Police chief: Cleveland High student fired 1 shot inside the school

Marian Camacho
February 14, 2019 10:09 AM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. - Rio Rancho Police say a student fired one shot inside V. Sue Cleveland High School Thursday morning.

Advertisement

There were no injuries.

Rio Rancho Police Chief Stewart Steele says the suspect is a male student who was quickly located by officers in an arroyo near the school and taken into custody.

The weapon was found inside the school.

Students and staff were evacuated from the building. Students with vehicles on campus were able to show ID and leave the campus in their vehicles, all other students and staff were bussed to the Santa Ana Star Event Center where parents and guardians will be able to pick them up.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates. 

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: February 14, 2019 10:09 AM
Created: February 14, 2019 07:34 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police chief: Cleveland High student fired 1 shot inside the school
Police chief: Cleveland High student fired 1 shot inside the school
Controversial gun control bill passes House, heads to Senate
Controversial gun control bill passes House, heads to Senate
Racist notes left at Mexican restaurants in Albuquerque
Racist notes left at Mexican restaurants in Albuquerque
Bio-waste falls onto road in NE Albuquerque
Bio-waste falls onto road in NE Albuquerque
Large groups of migrants continue to illegally cross border into NM's Bootheel
Large groups of migrants continue to illegally cross border into NM's Bootheel
Advertisement




Police chief: Cleveland High student fired 1 shot inside the school
Police chief: Cleveland High student fired 1 shot inside the school
Controversial gun control bill passes House, heads to Senate
Controversial gun control bill passes House, heads to Senate
Large groups of migrants continue to illegally cross border into NM's Bootheel
Large groups of migrants continue to illegally cross border into NM's Bootheel
As shutdown looms, NM lawmakers wait to see final border bill
As shutdown looms, NM lawmakers wait to see final border bill
Boy's miniature horse goes missing on Santa Domingo Pueblo
Boy's miniature horse goes missing on Santa Domingo Pueblo