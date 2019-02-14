Police chief: Cleveland High student fired 1 shot inside the school

The weapon was found inside the school.

Students and staff were evacuated from the building. Students with vehicles on campus were able to show ID and leave the campus in their vehicles, all other students and staff were bussed to the Santa Ana Star Event Center where parents and guardians will be able to pick them up.

This is an emergency message for Rio Rancho public schools parents. We are investigating a report of a gun at the Cleveland High School campus. There are no reports of injuries, and the weapon involved has been recovered. The campus has been evacuated in the interest of safety — Rio Rancho Public Schools (@RRPS_EST1994) February 14, 2019

