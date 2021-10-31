Police respond to three deadly parties over Halloween weekend

KOB 4 spoke to people who were at two of these shootings, who said the violent crime in the city is at a new level.

"It's just not okay anymore,” said Jose Granados, The View ABQ resident.

Granados said he is tired of gunfire rattling his Albuquerque apartment multiple times a week.

"The first thing I thought to myself right away was 'Wow I'm lucky a bullet didn't go through my window and shoot me right through the head,’” he said.

Granados said Sunday's early morning shooting is just the latest in a countless series of them since he moved into The View apartments eight months ago.

"There's people getting shot left and right. It honestly feels like a war zone.”

KOB 4 spoke to a woman at one of those other deadly parties in the South Valley.

"It was actually really terrifying, we were just like honestly taking cover,” she said.

She said it started when she heard fighting outside the home overnight.

"There was an instance where we could've gotten shot because there was bullet hole right above the window so if it was a couple feet below we could've gotten shot which is scary."

Two people died in that shooting, four others were shot and survived. Bernalillo County deputies are handling this case but they're getting help from APD’s Digital Intelligence Team.

"What we continue to see with both incidents is individuals that are coming that are uninvited. They're bringing guns and they're shooting indiscriminately. And unfortunately they're hitting people that had nothing to do with the incident,” said Hence Williams, APD officer. “We wanna go out, we wanna enjoy ourselves, we wanna have a good time and then when people bring guns to solve issues or whatever problems they have it turns deadly."

Many people who are living through these nightmares are fed up as more innocent New Mexicans are getting caught - even killed - in the crossfire.

"These are people's kids, these are people's family, even people who have families that are living here, and they shouldn't have to live in fear,” said Granados.

Going back to the first party over the weekend in northwest Albuquerque – no one died, but multiple people were shot in the legs – and they're all stable. Neither deputies or police have named any suspects in any of the cases.

By KOB 4’s count, Albuquerque police are now investigating 93 homicides so far this year.



