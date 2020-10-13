Police reveal more information about suspect involved in homicide, officer-involved shooting

“Diligent school staff were aware of family conflict between family members and denied the suspect getting access to his minor child,” Smathers said.

Detectives found out Montoya took off in a silver minivan, which they later located in a Northeast Heights neighborhood near Juan Tabo and Comanche around 1 p.m.

“Detectives approached that minivan to make the arrest,” Smathers said. “It had been approved by the district attorney and an officer-involved shooting took place during that contact. Montoya is deceased.”

There are still unanswered questions about why officers fired. Police said they won’t know until all the officers involved are interviewed. Per the department’s protocol, the interviews won’t take place for a few more days. Officers also said they found a gun inside Montoya’s car.

A resident in the area said he heard the gunfire from the officer-involved shooting outside his home.

“We were just in the bedroom and we heard probably about seven or eight gunshots,” said Garrett Schmiole.

A search of Montoya’s criminal history revealed one recent incident from 2016. According to court documents, Montoya allegedly stole $100 from his niece, but she didn’t press charges. The documents also show that family members told police that Montoya was a regular drug user.

KOB 4 reached out the Montoya’s niece, who confirmed she was a family member, but did not want to comment on the incident.