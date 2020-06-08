Police: Santa Fe officers shoot man with machete | KOB 4
Police: Santa Fe officers shoot man with machete

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 08, 2020 03:54 PM
Created: June 08, 2020 01:59 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Two officers with the Santa Fe Police Department were involved in a shooting Sunday night.

The incident occurred at the Big R on St. Michael Drive. 

According to New Mexico State Police, which is investigating the shooting, the officers were responding to a "fight in progress."

When they arrived, the male suspect armed himself with a machete, and attacked people after being confronted about shoplifting, police said.

State Police said the officers made contact with the suspect, who reportedly refused to drop the weapon and charged the officers.

At some point during the confrontation, the officers fired their department-issued weapons. 

The suspect was taken to a local hospital with what are suspected to be non-life threatening injuries. 

The officers were not injured during the incident. 


