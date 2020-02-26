Police say shots fired outside middle school were likely gang-related

Documents show that there was a confrontation between men in a blue Chrysler 300 and a black SUV. Police say one of the men in Daricus’ posse pointed a gun at the SUV driver.

Daricus was taken into police custody and faces numerous charges. There has been no word if the other two men who were with Daricus have been arrested.

An APD spokesman said the altercation was likely gang-related.

“This definitely involved gang,” said APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos. “Rival gang members it appears so that's what we're focusing on either they're former gangs or groups of young men who are getting together to create violent acts.”

A community advocate who lives near the middle school said city officials are not doing enough to help the community.

“The city is failing this community. The community is hurting and in dire need and I think they really need to step up. This is something that's been in the process for five years that I’ve been working on, but the city needs to step up right now because these kids are hurting in this area,” said Tony Johnson, an advocate.

APD said the southeast part of town, where Wilson Middle is located, is the only area where they have two proactive response teams. Any time someone is hurt as a result of a shooting in the area, APD commanders have to explain what gangs are connected, who they are, what guns they used and what will be done about it.

On Wednesday, officers made a major drug bust and seized multiple guns and narcotics. Police said the bust is connected to what happened near Wilson Middle School.