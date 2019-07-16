APD says someone blew up an encyclopedia, causing a scare
Patrick Hayes
July 16, 2019 06:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An explosion at a northeast Albuquerque park early Tuesday morning gave nearby residents a rude awakening.
Police spent hours investigating an overnight explosion at Jerry Cline Park. Officials didn't say how it happened, but said someone blew up an encyclopedia.
The blast left a hole in the middle of the athletic field. Officials said no injuries were reported, but it did have an impact on people who went to the park that morning.
"I went to practice as I do every day and halfway through our practice our coaches told us we had to get off the courts," said tennis player Camaura Lucero.
Lucero told KOB 4 she was hanging out with a friend's mom when coaches told her and other players to stop practicing.
"She told me about what happened, she said that an encyclopedia or something had blown up and there's another one but didn't know if it was going to blow up or not," Lucero said.
APD said officers combed the area looking for other explosive devices, but said the area was clear.
The investigation is ongoing.
