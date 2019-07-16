APD says someone blew up an encyclopedia, causing a scare

"I went to practice as I do every day and halfway through our practice our coaches told us we had to get off the courts," said tennis player Camaura Lucero.

Lucero told KOB 4 she was hanging out with a friend's mom when coaches told her and other players to stop practicing.

"She told me about what happened, she said that an encyclopedia or something had blown up and there's another one but didn't know if it was going to blow up or not," Lucero said.

APD said officers combed the area looking for other explosive devices, but said the area was clear.

The investigation is ongoing.