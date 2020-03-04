Police search downtown Albuquerque for suspect who said he shot his mother | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Police search downtown Albuquerque for suspect who said he shot his mother

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 04, 2020 06:46 AM
Created: March 04, 2020 06:41 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department began searching for a shooting suspect Tuesday night after dispatch received a call from a man who said he had shot his mother. 

Officers arrived at First and Gold in downtown Albuquerque but did not find the suspect or his mother. Police searched nearby apartments and a parking garage as a precautionary measure. 

Advertisement

Information is limited at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Coronavirus test kits now available in New Mexico
Coronavirus test kits now available in New Mexico
Report: Hospital prone to post-surgery blood infections
Report: Hospital prone to post-surgery blood infections
Hyena bites off Albuquerque zookeeper’s finger, investigation finds breach of protocol
Hyena bites off Albuquerque zookeeper’s finger, investigation finds breach of protocol
Juniper causing problems for allergy sufferers
Juniper causing problems for allergy sufferers
ACLU sues State Police after they said an officer used excessive force on Native American man
ACLU sues State Police after they said an officer used excessive force on Native American man
Advertisement


ACLU sues State Police after they said an officer used excessive force on Native American man
ACLU sues State Police after they said an officer used excessive force on Native American man
Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks, next to his wife Jill during a primary election night rally Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Police search downtown Albuquerque for suspect who said he shot his mother
Police search downtown Albuquerque for suspect who said he shot his mother
New Mexico governor avoids endorsements in 2020 primary
New Mexico governor avoids endorsements in 2020 primary
Medical expert answers viewers' questions about coronavirus
Medical expert answers viewers' questions about coronavirus