Police search downtown Albuquerque for suspect who said he shot his mother

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 04, 2020 06:46 AM
Created: March 04, 2020 06:41 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department began searching for a shooting suspect Tuesday night after dispatch received a call from a man who said he had shot his mother.
Officers arrived at First and Gold in downtown Albuquerque but did not find the suspect or his mother. Police searched nearby apartments and a parking garage as a precautionary measure.
Information is limited at this time.
