Police search for armed offender in the Bosque
Marian Camacho
January 16, 2019 09:43 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Police have closed Central in both directions east and west over the river as they search for an armed offender in the Bosque. Drivers should avoid the area.
According to APD this is ongoing and residents should call 911 immediately if they have an emergency.
APS says Dolores Gonzales and Valle Vista Elementary Schools are on a shelter in place due to the police activity in the area.
Dolores Gonzales ES in shelter in place due to police activity nearby.— APS (@ABQschools) January 16, 2019
Valle Vista also placed in a shelter in place. Could affect arrival. Police are en route to assist.— APS Police Dept. (@APS_PD) January 16, 2019
Updated: January 16, 2019 09:43 AM
Created: January 16, 2019 08:41 AM
