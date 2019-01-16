Police search for armed offender in the Bosque | KOB 4
Police search for armed offender in the Bosque

Police search for armed offender in the Bosque

Marian Camacho
January 16, 2019 09:43 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Police have closed Central in both directions east and west over the river as they search for an armed offender in the Bosque. Drivers should avoid the area.

According to APD this is ongoing and residents should call 911 immediately if they have an emergency.

APS says Dolores Gonzales and Valle Vista Elementary Schools are on a shelter in place due to the police activity in the area.

This is developing. Stay with KOB.com for updates.

Marian Camacho


Updated: January 16, 2019 09:43 AM
Created: January 16, 2019 08:41 AM

