Police search for carjacking suspect in SE Albuquerque | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
Created: July 31, 2020 11:27 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for a carjacking suspect in southeast Albuquerque. 

APD spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos said officers are searching in the area of 1700 Anderson Place SE, near Gibson and San Mateo. SWAT units have been called to the scene. 

Police said the suspect is believed to be armed. Information is limited at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


