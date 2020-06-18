Police search for driver who fled serious car crash on foot | KOB 4
Police search for driver who fled serious car crash on foot

Police search for driver who fled serious car crash on foot

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 18, 2020 01:29 PM
Created: June 18, 2020 01:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are searching for two individuals who fled on foot after a serious crash at Tramway and Academy Thursday morning. 

Police say officers were dispatched to a crash at 10:45 a.m. One vehicle had been T-boned, critically injuring the driver and pinning the passenger inside for 30 minutes. Her injuries were not life-threatening. 

The driver and passenger of the vehicle that T-boned the first car fled the scene on foot. Police say one individual fled into the Tanoan neighborhood and the other fled south of Academy. Police say they were unable to find the individuals but have sealed and towed their vehicle as part of the ongoing investigation. 

The driver who was critically injured is reported to be in stable condition at the hospital. 


