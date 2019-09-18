Albuquerque police search for endangered missing man

Police said Cody has depression, which may be an issue in his disappearance. Police also said he may be armed with a firearm.

A family member told KOB 4 that Cody always wears a t-shirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap. He drives a black Honda Element with deep scratches on the driver's side door and New Mexico license plate 122WDY. The license plate is located in the rear window.

If anyone has information about Cody, call police at (505) 242-COPS.