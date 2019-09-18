Albuquerque police search for endangered missing man | KOB 4
Albuquerque police search for endangered missing man

KOB Web Staff
September 18, 2019 10:13 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man they believe is in danger. 

Police said Guy Cody, 42, was last seen at his home on the 9100 block of Hendrix Road NE on Sept. 11 around 9 p.m.

According to his family and friends, it's unusual for Cody to leave and not to contact anyone. 

Police said Cody has depression, which may be an issue in his disappearance. Police also said he may be armed with a firearm. 

A family member told KOB 4 that Cody always wears a t-shirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap. He drives a black Honda Element with deep scratches on the driver's side door and New Mexico license plate 122WDY. The license plate is located in the rear window.

If anyone has information about Cody, call police at (505) 242-COPS. 

Updated: September 18, 2019 10:13 AM
Created: September 18, 2019 07:24 AM

