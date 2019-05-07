Police search for missing Albuquerque girl | KOB 4
Police search for missing Albuquerque girl

Marian Camacho
May 07, 2019 06:09 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Police are asking for the public's help in looking out for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Tanaya Martinez was last seen Monday at Harrison Middle School in southwest Albuquerque. Police say it's not known whether she got onto the school bus to go home.

She was last seen wearing a black and gray sweatshirt and black pants. She is considered to be endangered.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 505-924-6086.

