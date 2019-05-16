Police search for missing Texico girl

According to State Police, Roberta Manzanales was last seen Wednesday around 3:45 p.m. walking away from Texico Elementary School. She was wearing black pants, grey/purple hoodie, blue/pink tennis shoes, and carrying a backpack with stars on it.

Roberta has a rare skin condition that causes light and dark spots on her skin. She is described as 4-foot-six-inches tall, 70 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.