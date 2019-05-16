Police search for missing Texico girl
Marian Camacho
May 16, 2019 06:21 AM
TEXICO, N.M.- Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 9-year-old Texico girl.
According to State Police, Roberta Manzanales was last seen Wednesday around 3:45 p.m. walking away from Texico Elementary School. She was wearing black pants, grey/purple hoodie, blue/pink tennis shoes, and carrying a backpack with stars on it.
Roberta has a rare skin condition that causes light and dark spots on her skin. She is described as 4-foot-six-inches tall, 70 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
She is believed to be in danger if not located.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Texico Police Department at 575-769-1921.
