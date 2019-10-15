Police search for teen connected to Gallup skate park shooting
Christina Rodriguez
October 15, 2019 01:15 PM
GALLUP, N.M. — Gallup police are asking for the public's help to find 18-year-old Deshawn Yazzi. Police say he is armed and extremely dangerous.
Yazzi is wanted in connection to a shooting at the skate park in downtown Gallup that sent three people to the hospital Monday evening. Those victims are now in stable condition.
Yazzi was last seen wearing a navy blue sweatshirt with red lettering, black or blue sweatpants, white shoes and a white fisherman-style hat.
Police said the motive of the shooting remains under investigation. One person has already been detained.
Police said if anyone sees Yazzi, call 911 immediately. Anyone who has information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-722-6161.
Updated: October 15, 2019 01:15 PM
Created: October 15, 2019 12:33 PM
