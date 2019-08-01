Police seek help to identify persons of interest in the disappearance of Marine

Saturday afternoon his car was discovered on fire in Valencia County, east of Belen.

Valencia County Sheriff's deputies said Valencia County Fire responded to that car fire around 2 p.m. Saturday. They said no one was inside.

They discovered it belonged to Gurule after checking the vehicle VIN number.

Anyone with any information should contact the Belen Police Department at (505) 966-2680 and ask to speak to Sergeant Adam Keck.