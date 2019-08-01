Police seek help to identify persons of interest in the disappearance of Marine
Christina Rodriguez
August 01, 2019 08:05 PM
BELEN, N.M. — Police are seeking the public's help to identify two people in connection to the disappearance of 32-year-old Matthew Gurule.
The missing Marine was last seen at Isleta Casino late Friday night.
That's when Gurule last contacted his mother. Family members say she was told he was being asked to leave the casino.
Saturday afternoon his car was discovered on fire in Valencia County, east of Belen.
Valencia County Sheriff's deputies said Valencia County Fire responded to that car fire around 2 p.m. Saturday. They said no one was inside.
They discovered it belonged to Gurule after checking the vehicle VIN number.
Anyone with any information should contact the Belen Police Department at (505) 966-2680 and ask to speak to Sergeant Adam Keck.
