Persons of interest arrested in connection to disappearance of Marine | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Persons of interest arrested in connection to disappearance of Marine

Photo provided by police of the suspects Photo provided by police of the suspects | 

Christina Rodriguez
August 09, 2019 05:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police have arrested persons of interest in connection to the disappearance of 32-year-old Matthew Gurule.

Advertisement

Police say they arrested a man and a woman at a car wash. The man had been using Gurule's credit card in Belen. 

The missing Marine was last seen at Isleta Casino on July 26. That's when Gurule last contacted his mother. Family members say she was told he was being asked to leave the casino. 

The next day, his car was discovered on fire in Valencia County, east of Belen. Deputies said no one was inside. They discovered it belonged to Gurule after checking the vehicle VIN number.

Anyone with any information should contact the Belen Police Department at (505) 966-2680 and ask to speak to Sergeant Adam Keck. 

Information is limited at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates. 

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: August 09, 2019 05:24 PM
Created: August 09, 2019 03:51 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman claims Epstein sex trafficked her to Fmr. NM Gov. Bill Richardson
Woman claims Epstein sex trafficked her to Fmr. NM Gov. Bill Richardson
Judge: Nehemiah Griego will be sentenced as an adult
Judge: Nehemiah Griego will be sentenced as an adult
18-year-old arrested for bringing gun on school campus
18-year-old arrested for bringing gun on school campus
City clears homeless camp in NE Albuquerque
The homeless camp moved a block down the street
New Mexico denies ICE request for access to workforce data
New Mexico denies ICE request for access to workforce data
Advertisement




Woman claims Epstein sex trafficked her to Fmr. NM Gov. Bill Richardson
Woman claims Epstein sex trafficked her to Fmr. NM Gov. Bill Richardson
Judge: Nehemiah Griego will be sentenced as an adult
Judge: Nehemiah Griego will be sentenced as an adult
Persons of interest arrested in connection to disappearance of Marine
Photo provided by police of the suspects
18-year-old arrested for bringing gun on school campus
18-year-old arrested for bringing gun on school campus
Police: El Paso shooting suspect said he targeted Mexicans
Police: El Paso shooting suspect said he targeted Mexicans