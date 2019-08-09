Persons of interest arrested in connection to disappearance of Marine
Christina Rodriguez
August 09, 2019 05:24 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police have arrested persons of interest in connection to the disappearance of 32-year-old Matthew Gurule.
Police say they arrested a man and a woman at a car wash. The man had been using Gurule's credit card in Belen.
The missing Marine was last seen at Isleta Casino on July 26. That's when Gurule last contacted his mother. Family members say she was told he was being asked to leave the casino.
The next day, his car was discovered on fire in Valencia County, east of Belen. Deputies said no one was inside. They discovered it belonged to Gurule after checking the vehicle VIN number.
Anyone with any information should contact the Belen Police Department at (505) 966-2680 and ask to speak to Sergeant Adam Keck.
Information is limited at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
Updated: August 09, 2019 05:24 PM
Created: August 09, 2019 03:51 PM
