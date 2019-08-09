Persons of interest arrested in connection to disappearance of Marine

The next day, his car was discovered on fire in Valencia County, east of Belen. Deputies said no one was inside. They discovered it belonged to Gurule after checking the vehicle VIN number.

Anyone with any information should contact the Belen Police Department at (505) 966-2680 and ask to speak to Sergeant Adam Keck.

Information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.