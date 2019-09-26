Police seek help to identify teens who allegedly robbed man, ran him over | KOB 4
Police seek help to identify teens who allegedly robbed man, ran him over

Christina Rodriguez
September 26, 2019 11:18 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help to identify teenagers who were involved in a robbery.  

Police said the teens lured a man near their car, stole what he was holding, and then ran over him with their car. 

According to police, the two cars involved are white with yellow plates. One car had rear end damage, like it had recently been rear ended. 

If anyone has information, contact Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted here.

Updated: September 26, 2019 11:18 AM
Created: September 26, 2019 11:15 AM

