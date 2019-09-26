Police seek help to identify teens who allegedly robbed man, ran him over
Christina Rodriguez
September 26, 2019 11:18 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help to identify teenagers who were involved in a robbery.
Police said the teens lured a man near their car, stole what he was holding, and then ran over him with their car.
According to police, the two cars involved are white with yellow plates. One car had rear end damage, like it had recently been rear ended.
If anyone has information, contact Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted here.
#CrimeOfTheWeek Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers (505) 843-STOP. @CrimeStoppersNM pic.twitter.com/11dtzNJHNl— Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) September 26, 2019
Credits
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: September 26, 2019 11:18 AM
Created: September 26, 2019 11:15 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved