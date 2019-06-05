Police seek missing 10-year-old boy | KOB 4
Police seek missing 10-year-old boy

Marian Camacho
June 05, 2019 07:30 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 10-year-old boy.

Nathaniel Boyd was last seen Monday afternoon in the area of Unser and Paradise.

Officials say he was wearing an orange shirt and blue basketball shorts, but he wasn't wearing any shoes.

Boyd is believed to be in danger. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

