Police seek public's help in finding 'skimming suspect'

Joshua Panas
March 12, 2019 05:16 PM

LOS LUNAS, N.M.- The Los Lunas Police Department released pictures of a man they suspect of skimming bank cards.

According to police, the man would skim the credit cards at locations in Los Lunas, then withdraw money from ATMs in Albuquerque.

The crimes occurred in January and February of this year.

Anyone who may recognize the suspect is encouraged to email Det. Heather Killingsworth at hkillinswoth@loslunasnm.gov.

Joshua Panas


Updated: March 12, 2019 05:16 PM
Created: March 12, 2019 03:44 PM

