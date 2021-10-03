APD: 5-year-old Heily Garcia found safe | KOB 4

APD: 5-year-old Heily Garcia found safe

Jamesha Begay
Updated: October 03, 2021 08:18 PM
Created: October 03, 2021 04:50 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - APD confirmed that 5-year-old Heily Garcia is safe and healthy after she was located Sunday evening.

Police said her biological mother, Vicky Hargrove, took her during a custody exchange.

Heily was last seen in a pink nightgown with fluffy sleeves. 

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 505-924-6094


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

2 hot air balloons hit power lines in North Valley
2 hot air balloons hit power lines in North Valley
APD: 5-year-old Heily Garcia found safe
APD: 5-year-old Heily Garcia found safe
City bus crashes into Albuquerque auto shop
City bus crashes into Albuquerque auto shop
Hundreds of balloons fill the Albuquerque sky Saturday morning
Hundreds of balloons fill the Albuquerque sky Saturday morning
Balloon Fiesta: What you need to know before you go
Balloon Fiesta: What you need to know before you go