APD: 5-year-old Heily Garcia found safe

Jamesha Begay
Updated: October 03, 2021 08:18 PM
Created: October 03, 2021 04:50 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - APD confirmed that 5-year-old Heily Garcia is safe and healthy after she was located Sunday evening.
Police said her biological mother, Vicky Hargrove, took her during a custody exchange.
Heily was last seen in a pink nightgown with fluffy sleeves.
If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 505-924-6094.
