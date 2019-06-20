Police: Serial flasher does it again

Chavez had been charged with 3 misdemeanors total – because he had exposed himself at Hobby Lobby and a nearby Target and Walmart.

He had also been arrested last year after exposing himself to a runner on a Bosque trail.

Chavez was expected to be back in front of a judge next month, and was required to wear a GPS ankle monitor.

Police believe Chavez has more victims. Investigators are encouraging those victims to come forward and call Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-7867.