Police: Serial flasher does it again
Christina Rodriguez
June 20, 2019 10:13 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — James Chavez has been arrested again for exposing himself – this time at Tuesday Morning in northwest Albuquerque, according to police.
According to the criminal complaint, Chavez had entered the store Thursday and started masturbating in front of employees. He was arrested Thursday night.
Chavez was arrested earlier this month for exposing himself to a woman at the Cottonwood Hobby Lobby. The courts can't hold people on anything less than a felony, so he was quickly released.
Chavez had been charged with 3 misdemeanors total – because he had exposed himself at Hobby Lobby and a nearby Target and Walmart.
He had also been arrested last year after exposing himself to a runner on a Bosque trail.
Chavez was expected to be back in front of a judge next month, and was required to wear a GPS ankle monitor.
Police believe Chavez has more victims. Investigators are encouraging those victims to come forward and call Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-7867.
Credits
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: June 20, 2019 10:13 PM
Created: June 20, 2019 08:21 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved