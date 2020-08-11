Police shoot, kill man during foot pursuit in SE Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — At least one Albuquerque Police Department officer shot and killed a man during a foot pursuit in southeast Albuquerque overnight.
APD spokesperson Tanner Tixier said officers responded to a possible home invasion in the area of Vassar and Garfield. He said that as officers arrived, a foot pursuit ensued and at least one officer fired their weapon.
The man was taken to the hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. It's unclear if the person shot was the suspect of the home invasion.
This is the second deadly police shooting within just a few hours. APD said they responded to a neighbor dispute on Albuquerque's West Side Tuesday night, where at least one of their officers fired their weapon – killing one of the neighbors.
