Police shoot, kill man during foot pursuit in SE Albuquerque
Police shoot, kill man during foot pursuit in SE Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 11, 2020 07:23 AM
Created: August 11, 2020 07:01 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — At least one Albuquerque Police Department officer shot and killed a man during a foot pursuit in southeast Albuquerque overnight. 

APD spokesperson Tanner Tixier said officers responded to a possible home invasion in the area of Vassar and Garfield. He said that as officers arrived, a foot pursuit ensued and at least one officer fired their weapon. 

The man was taken to the hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. It's unclear if the person shot was the suspect of the home invasion. 

This is the second deadly police shooting within just a few hours. APD said they responded to a neighbor dispute on Albuquerque's West Side Tuesday night, where at least one of their officers fired their weapon – killing one of the neighbors

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


